TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 27, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

346 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

346 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

346 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming south around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

