TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
Updated 12:31 pm, Sunday, April 29, 2018
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 29, 2018
396 FPUS54 KAMA 291628
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
1128 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
TXZ012-017-300115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
1128 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows
in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ002-300115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
1128 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ007-300115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
1128 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ003-300115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
1128 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Windy. Lows around 60. South winds
20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ008-300115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
1128 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ004-300115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
1128 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Windy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Windy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ009-300115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
1128 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Windy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ005-300115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
1128 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 25 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Windy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Windy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ010-300115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
1128 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs around 80. South
winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Windy. Lows around 60. South winds
20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ011-300115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
1128 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy. Lows in
the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ016-300115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
1128 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 20 to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy. Lows in
the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ013-300115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
1128 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 25 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows
in the mid 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 20 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Windy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ018-300115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
1128 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ014-300115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
1128 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 25 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows
in the mid 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 20 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Windy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ019-300115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
1128 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid
50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ015-300115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
1128 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to
25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 20 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ020-300115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
1128 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 90. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
