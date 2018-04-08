TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 7, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

403 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

403 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to

20 mph becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

403 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

403 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

403 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

403 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

403 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

403 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

403 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

403 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph

becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

403 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to

20 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

403 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the northwest 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

403 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

403 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

403 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

403 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around

5 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

403 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

403 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

