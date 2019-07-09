NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, July 8, 2019

_____

206 FPUS51 KOKX 090724

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

324 AM EDT Tue Jul 9 2019

NYZ072-092200-

New York (Manhattan)-

324 AM EDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ073-092200-

Bronx-

324 AM EDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ176-092200-

Northern Queens-

324 AM EDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph,

increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ178-092200-

Southern Queens-

324 AM EDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ075-092200-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

324 AM EDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ074-092200-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

324 AM EDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ177-092200-

Northern Nassau-

324 AM EDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ179-092200-

Southern Nassau-

324 AM EDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ078-092200-

Northwestern Suffolk-

324 AM EDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ080-092200-

Southwestern Suffolk-

324 AM EDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ079-092200-

Northeastern Suffolk-

324 AM EDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ081-092200-

Southeastern Suffolk-

324 AM EDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ071-092200-

Southern Westchester-

324 AM EDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ070-092200-

Northern Westchester-

324 AM EDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ069-092200-

Rockland-

324 AM EDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 90.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ068-092200-

Putnam-

324 AM EDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ067-092200-

Orange-

324 AM EDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather