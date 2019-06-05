NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 4, 2019
_____
830 FPUS51 KOKX 050744
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
344 AM EDT Wed Jun 5 2019
NYZ072-052015-
New York (Manhattan)-
344 AM EDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the
evening. More humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ073-052015-
Bronx-
344 AM EDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. More humid
with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ176-052015-
Northern Queens-
344 AM EDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. More humid
with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ178-052015-
Southern Queens-
344 AM EDT Wed Jun 5 2019
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ075-052015-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
344 AM EDT Wed Jun 5 2019
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ074-052015-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
344 AM EDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ177-052015-
Northern Nassau-
344 AM EDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ179-052015-
Southern Nassau-
344 AM EDT Wed Jun 5 2019
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ078-052015-
Northwestern Suffolk-
344 AM EDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ080-052015-
Southwestern Suffolk-
344 AM EDT Wed Jun 5 2019
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ079-052015-
Northeastern Suffolk-
344 AM EDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the lower
60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ081-052015-
Southeastern Suffolk-
344 AM EDT Wed Jun 5 2019
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the lower
60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ071-052015-
Southern Westchester-
344 AM EDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ070-052015-
Northern Westchester-
344 AM EDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ069-052015-
Rockland-
344 AM EDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up
to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the
evening. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ068-052015-
Putnam-
344 AM EDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the
evening. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ067-052015-
Orange-
344 AM EDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with
showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather