NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 18, 2019
New York (Manhattan)-
441 AM EDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Bronx-
441 AM EDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northern Queens-
441 AM EDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south
around 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southern Queens-
441 AM EDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around
15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Kings (Brooklyn)-
441 AM EDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,
diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
South winds around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around
15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Richmond (Staten Island)-
441 AM EDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northern Nassau-
441 AM EDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southern Nassau-
441 AM EDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph,
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A
chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northwestern Suffolk-
441 AM EDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A
chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest
after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwestern Suffolk-
441 AM EDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A
chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
Northeastern Suffolk-
441 AM EDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeastern Suffolk-
441 AM EDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southern Westchester-
441 AM EDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northern Westchester-
441 AM EDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Rockland-
441 AM EDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to
20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up
to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Putnam-
441 AM EDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Less humid with lows in the lower
50s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Orange-
441 AM EDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Less humid with lows in the lower
50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
