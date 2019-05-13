NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 12, 2019

_____

053 FPUS51 KOKX 130827

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

427 AM EDT Mon May 13 2019

NYZ072-132015-

New York (Manhattan)-

427 AM EDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...A chance of light rain or drizzle this morning, then

rain this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ073-132015-

Bronx-

427 AM EDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...A chance of light rain or drizzle this morning, then

rain this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ176-132015-

Northern Queens-

427 AM EDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...A chance of light rain or drizzle this morning, then

rain this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ178-132015-

Southern Queens-

427 AM EDT Mon May 13 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of light rain or drizzle this morning, then

rain this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon.

Highs around 50. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ075-132015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

427 AM EDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...A chance of light rain or drizzle this morning, then

rain this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon.

Highs around 50. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ074-132015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

427 AM EDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely or a chance of drizzle this morning, then

rain this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon.

Highs around 50. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph, increasing to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ177-132015-

Northern Nassau-

427 AM EDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...A chance of light rain or drizzle this morning, then

rain this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ179-132015-

Southern Nassau-

427 AM EDT Mon May 13 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of light rain or drizzle this morning, then

rain this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon.

Highs around 50. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ078-132015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

427 AM EDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...A chance of light rain or drizzle this morning, then

rain this afternoon. Highs around 50. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ080-132015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

427 AM EDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...A chance of light rain or drizzle this morning, then

rain this afternoon. Breezy with highs around 50. East winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ079-132015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

427 AM EDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...A chance of light rain or drizzle this morning, then

rain this afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming east 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ081-132015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

427 AM EDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...A chance of light rain or drizzle this morning, then

rain this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 50 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ071-132015-

Southern Westchester-

427 AM EDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...A chance of light rain or drizzle this morning, then

rain this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ070-132015-

Northern Westchester-

427 AM EDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...A chance of light rain or drizzle this morning, then

rain this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ069-132015-

Rockland-

427 AM EDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...A chance of light rain or drizzle this morning, then

rain this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ068-132015-

Putnam-

427 AM EDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...A chance of light rain or drizzle this morning, then

rain this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ067-132015-

Orange-

427 AM EDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...A chance of light rain or drizzle this morning, then

rain this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather