NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 13, 2019

_____

557 FPUS51 KOKX 140740

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

340 AM EDT Sun Apr 14 2019

NYZ072-142015-

New York (Manhattan)-

340 AM EDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and drizzle

this morning, then a chance of light rain and drizzle this

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Areas of fog. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers

with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Breezy with highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ073-142015-

Bronx-

340 AM EDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and drizzle

this morning, then a chance of light rain and drizzle this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Areas of fog. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers

with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Breezy with highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ176-142015-

Northern Queens-

340 AM EDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and drizzle this

morning, then a chance of light rain and drizzle this afternoon.

Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Areas of fog. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers

with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Breezy with highs

in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ178-142015-

Southern Queens-

340 AM EDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and drizzle this

morning, then a chance of light rain and drizzle this afternoon.

Areas of fog this morning, then patchy fog this afternoon. Highs

around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Areas of fog.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Breezy with lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers

with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Breezy with highs

in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy with

highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy

with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ075-142015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

340 AM EDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and drizzle this

morning, then a chance of light rain and drizzle this afternoon.

Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Areas of fog. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers

with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Breezy with highs

in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ074-142015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

340 AM EDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and drizzle this

morning, then a chance of light rain and drizzle this afternoon.

Near steady temperature around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Areas of fog. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers

with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Breezy. Near

steady temperature around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph, increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ177-142015-

Northern Nassau-

340 AM EDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and drizzle this

morning, then a chance of light rain and drizzle this afternoon.

Areas of fog this morning, then patchy fog this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Areas of fog. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the morning. Breezy with highs in the lower

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ179-142015-

Southern Nassau-

340 AM EDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and drizzle this

morning, then a chance of light rain and drizzle this afternoon.

Areas of fog this morning, then patchy fog this afternoon.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Areas of fog.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Breezy. Near

steady temperature in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers

with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Breezy with highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy

with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ078-142015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

340 AM EDT Sun Apr 14 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and drizzle this

morning, then a chance of light rain and drizzle this afternoon.

Areas of fog this morning, then patchy fog this afternoon.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Areas of fog.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy

with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ080-142015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

340 AM EDT Sun Apr 14 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and drizzle this

morning, then a chance of light rain and drizzle this afternoon.

Areas of fog this morning, then patchy fog this afternoon.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs

around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Areas of fog.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Breezy with lows

in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy with

highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy

with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ079-142015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

340 AM EDT Sun Apr 14 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and drizzle this

morning, then a chance of light rain and drizzle this afternoon.

Areas of fog this morning, then patchy fog this afternoon.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Areas of fog.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Breezy with lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy with

highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy

with lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ081-142015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

340 AM EDT Sun Apr 14 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and drizzle this

morning, then a chance of light rain and drizzle this afternoon.

Areas of fog this morning, then patchy fog this afternoon.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Areas of fog.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Breezy with lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy with

highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy

with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ071-142015-

Southern Westchester-

340 AM EDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and drizzle

this morning, then a chance of light rain and drizzle this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Areas of fog. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers

with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Breezy with highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, increasing to west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy, cooler with lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ070-142015-

Northern Westchester-

340 AM EDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and drizzle

this morning, then a chance of light rain and drizzle this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Areas of fog. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ069-142015-

Rockland-

340 AM EDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and drizzle

this morning, then a chance of light rain and drizzle this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Areas of fog. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers

with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 35 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ068-142015-

Putnam-

340 AM EDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Areas of fog. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ067-142015-

Orange-

340 AM EDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and drizzle

this morning, then a chance of light rain and drizzle this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Areas of fog. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely

with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather