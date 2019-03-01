NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 28, 2019
867 FPUS51 KOKX 011153
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
653 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019
NYZ072-012215-
New York (Manhattan)-
653 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely this morning. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow, rain and sleet in the
evening, then snow and sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet
accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely with a chance of rain in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Cooler with lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ073-012215-
Bronx-
653 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely this morning. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow, rain and sleet in the
evening, then snow and sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet
accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely with a chance of rain in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow after
midnight. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ176-012215-
Northern Queens-
653 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely this morning. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow, rain and sleet in the
evening, then snow and sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet
accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow, sleet likely with a chance of rain in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Little or no additional snow and sleet accumulation.
Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ178-012215-
Southern Queens-
653 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely this morning. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, snow and sleet likely in the evening, then snow
and sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around an
inch. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow, rain and sleet likely in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Little or
no additional snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ074-012215-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
653 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely this morning, then a slight
chance of rain and snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation around
an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, snow and sleet likely in the evening, then snow
and sleet after midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch.
Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow, sleet likely with a chance of rain in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Little or no additional snow and sleet accumulation.
Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow after
midnight. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ075-012215-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
653 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely this morning, then a slight
chance of snow this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, snow and sleet likely in the evening, then snow
and sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around an
inch. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow, sleet likely with a chance of rain in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Little or no additional snow and sleet accumulation.
Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ067-012215-
Orange-
653 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow this morning. Cold
with highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance
of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow
likely after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.
Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
slight chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Snow. Heavy snow
accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid
30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Colder with lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as
5 below.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.
NYZ068-012215-
Putnam-
653 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow this morning. Cold
with highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance
of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow
after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the mid
20s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total
snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the upper
30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of snow 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Snow. Heavy snow
accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Colder with lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
Wind chill values as low as zero.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind
chill values as low as zero in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind
chill values as low as zero in the morning.
NYZ069-012215-
Rockland-
653 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow this morning. Cold with
highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow
after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the
upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a slight
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation
of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs
around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Snow. Moderate snow
accumulation. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid
30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Colder with lows around 15.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
Wind chill values as low as zero.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind
chill values as low as zero in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values
as low as zero.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.
NYZ070-012215-
Northern Westchester-
653 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow this morning. Cold
with highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance
of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow
after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the
upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total
snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the upper
30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Snow. Moderate snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Colder with lows around 15.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
Wind chill values as low as zero.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind
chill values as low as zero in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Cold with lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ071-012215-
Southern Westchester-
653 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely this morning. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow, rain and sleet in the
evening, then snow and sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet
accumulation around an inch. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total
snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs around 40.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Light snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ177-012215-
Northern Nassau-
653 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely this morning. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow, rain and sleet in the
evening, then snow and sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet
accumulation around an inch. Near steady temperature in the lower
30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow, sleet likely with a chance of rain in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Little or no additional snow and sleet accumulation.
Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow after
midnight. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ179-012215-
Southern Nassau-
653 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely this morning, then a slight
chance of snow this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Cold with highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, snow and sleet likely in the evening, then snow
and sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around an
inch. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely, mainly in the morning.
Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ078-012215-
Northwestern Suffolk-
653 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely this morning. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow, rain and sleet in the
evening, then snow, sleet and freezing rain after midnight. Snow
and sleet accumulation around an inch. Near steady temperature in
the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow, sleet likely with a chance of rain in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Additional snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch
possible. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow or rain after
midnight. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Cold with lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ079-012215-
Northeastern Suffolk-
653 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow this morning.
Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow, rain and sleet in the
evening, then snow and sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet
accumulation around an inch. Near steady temperature in the lower
30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely, mainly in the morning.
Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the
upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ080-012215-
Southwestern Suffolk-
653 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely this morning. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow and sleet with rain likely. Snow and sleet
accumulation around an inch. Near steady temperature in the lower
30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely, mainly in the morning.
Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs around 40. North
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ081-012215-
Southeastern Suffolk-
653 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow this morning. Highs in
the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, snow and sleet likely in the evening, then snow
and sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around an
inch. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely, mainly in the morning.
Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the
upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
