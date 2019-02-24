NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 24, 2019
_____
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
1034 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
NYZ072-242115-
New York (Manhattan)-
1034 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM
EST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Rain late this morning, then intermittent light rain
with a chance of drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the
lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy
with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to
40 mph, increasing to 50 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 30s. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ073-242115-
Bronx-
1034 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM
EST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Rain late this morning, then intermittent light rain
with a chance of drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the
lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy
with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to
40 mph, increasing to 50 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 30s. West
winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ176-242115-
Northern Queens-
1034 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM
EST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Rain late this morning, then intermittent light rain
with a chance of drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the
lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest with
gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy
with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to
40 mph, increasing to 50 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 30s. West winds
25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the mid 20s. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ178-242115-
Southern Queens-
1034 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM
EST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Rain late this morning, then intermittent light rain
with a chance of drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the
lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to
20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Windy
with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to
45 mph, increasing to 55 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 30s. West
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the mid 20s. West winds
20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ075-242115-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
1034 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM
EST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Rain late this morning, then intermittent light rain
with a chance of drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the
lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest with
gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Windy
with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 45 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 30s. West
winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the mid 20s. West winds
20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ074-242115-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
1034 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM
EST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Rain late this morning, then intermittent light rain
with a chance of drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the
lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest with
gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Windy
with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to
40 mph, increasing to 50 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 30s. West
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ177-242115-
Northern Nassau-
1034 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM
EST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Rain late this morning, then intermittent light rain
with a chance of drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs around
50. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up
to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Windy
with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to
40 mph, increasing to 50 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 30s. West
winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the mid 20s. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ179-242115-
Southern Nassau-
1034 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM
EST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Rain late this morning, then intermittent light rain
with a chance of drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the
upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this
afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Windy
with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to
45 mph, increasing to 55 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 30s. West
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the mid 20s. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ078-242115-
Northwestern Suffolk-
1034 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM
EST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Rain late this morning, then intermittent light rain
with a chance of drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the
upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Windy
with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to
40 mph, increasing to 55 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 30s.
West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the lower 20s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the
evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ080-242115-
Southwestern Suffolk-
1034 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM
EST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Rain late this morning, then intermittent light rain
with a chance of drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the
upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this
afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Windy
with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to
45 mph, increasing to 55 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 30s.
West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, blustery with lows in the lower 20s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ079-242115-
Northeastern Suffolk-
1034 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM
EST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Rain late this morning, then intermittent light rain and
drizzle likely this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 40s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Very
windy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to
55 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 30s.
West winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 20s.
West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to 35 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the lower 30s. West winds
20 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance
of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero in the
morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
snow. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ081-242115-
Southeastern Suffolk-
1034 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM
EST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Rain late this morning, then intermittent light rain and
drizzle likely this afternoon. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain and
drizzle in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Windy
with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to
40 mph, increasing to 55 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 30s.
West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the lower 20s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to 40 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance
of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero in the
morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
snow. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ071-242115-
Southern Westchester-
1034 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM
EST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Rain late this morning, then intermittent light rain
with a chance of drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs around
50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy
with lows around 30. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph,
increasing to 50 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 30s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the lower 20s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in
the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ070-242115-
Northern Westchester-
1034 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM
EST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Rain late this morning, then intermittent light rain
with a chance of drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 30s. West
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows around 19.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to
30 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Cloudy with a
chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ069-242115-
Rockland-
1034 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM
EST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Rain late this morning, then intermittent light rain
with a chance of drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 30s. West
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows around 20.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing
to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in
the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Cloudy with a
chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ068-242115-
Putnam-
1034 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM
EST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Rain late this morning, then intermittent light rain
with a chance of drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the
upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 45 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 30s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows around 18. West
winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 30 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values
as low as 5 below.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
snow. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ067-242115-
Orange-
1034 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM
EST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Rain late this morning, then intermittent light rain
with a chance of drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 30s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows around 17.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to
35 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as
zero.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero
in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in
the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Cloudy with a
chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
$$
_____
