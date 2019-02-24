NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 24, 2019

_____

663 FPUS51 KOKX 241534

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

1034 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

NYZ072-242115-

New York (Manhattan)-

1034 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain late this morning, then intermittent light rain

with a chance of drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy

with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph, increasing to 50 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 30s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ073-242115-

Bronx-

1034 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain late this morning, then intermittent light rain

with a chance of drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy

with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph, increasing to 50 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ176-242115-

Northern Queens-

1034 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain late this morning, then intermittent light rain

with a chance of drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the

lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest with

gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy

with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph, increasing to 50 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 30s. West winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ178-242115-

Southern Queens-

1034 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain late this morning, then intermittent light rain

with a chance of drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Windy

with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph, increasing to 55 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ075-242115-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

1034 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain late this morning, then intermittent light rain

with a chance of drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the

lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest with

gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Windy

with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ074-242115-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

1034 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain late this morning, then intermittent light rain

with a chance of drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the

lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest with

gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Windy

with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph, increasing to 50 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ177-242115-

Northern Nassau-

1034 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain late this morning, then intermittent light rain

with a chance of drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs around

50. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up

to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Windy

with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph, increasing to 50 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ179-242115-

Southern Nassau-

1034 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain late this morning, then intermittent light rain

with a chance of drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the

upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Windy

with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph, increasing to 55 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ078-242115-

Northwestern Suffolk-

1034 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain late this morning, then intermittent light rain

with a chance of drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the

upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Windy

with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph, increasing to 55 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ080-242115-

Southwestern Suffolk-

1034 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain late this morning, then intermittent light rain

with a chance of drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the

upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Windy

with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph, increasing to 55 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, blustery with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ079-242115-

Northeastern Suffolk-

1034 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain late this morning, then intermittent light rain and

drizzle likely this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Very

windy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

55 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 20s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to 35 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ081-242115-

Southeastern Suffolk-

1034 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain late this morning, then intermittent light rain and

drizzle likely this afternoon. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain and

drizzle in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Windy

with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph, increasing to 55 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to 40 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ071-242115-

Southern Westchester-

1034 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain late this morning, then intermittent light rain

with a chance of drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs around

50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy

with lows around 30. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph,

increasing to 50 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ070-242115-

Northern Westchester-

1034 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain late this morning, then intermittent light rain

with a chance of drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows around 19.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to

30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Cloudy with a

chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ069-242115-

Rockland-

1034 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain late this morning, then intermittent light rain

with a chance of drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows around 20.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Cloudy with a

chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ068-242115-

Putnam-

1034 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain late this morning, then intermittent light rain

with a chance of drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows around 18. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 30 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ067-242115-

Orange-

1034 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain late this morning, then intermittent light rain

with a chance of drizzle this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows around 17.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to

35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero

in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Cloudy with a

chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather