Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
350 AM EST Sat Jan 19 2019
NYZ072-192130-
New York (Manhattan)-
350 AM EST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 AM EST SUNDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 9 AM EST
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with snow
likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in
the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain. Snow and sleet in the evening, then
rain and sleet after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after
midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice
accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of freezing rain in
the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature
falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around
8 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs
around 16. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as
low as 5 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain and light sleet in the
morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper
20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ073-192130-
Bronx-
350 AM EST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 AM EST SUNDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 1 PM EST
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with snow
likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in
the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east this
afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow and freezing rain. Rain and sleet after midnight.
Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow and sleet
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth
of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of freezing rain in
the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature
falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around
8 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs
around 16. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Wind chill values as low as 12 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as
low as 5 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain and light sleet in the
morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper
20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ176-192130-
Northern Queens-
350 AM EST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 AM EST SUNDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 1 PM EST
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with snow
likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in
the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain. Snow and sleet in the evening, then
rain after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.
Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation
around a trace. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of freezing rain in
the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs
in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the
afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
becoming north around 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around
8 above. Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Wind chill values as low as 11 below after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs
around 17. Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Wind chill values as low as 11 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as
low as 5 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain and light sleet in the
morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper
20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ178-192130-
Southern Queens-
350 AM EST Sat Jan 19 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 11 AM EST
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow, rain and freezing rain in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow
accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around a trace.
Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of freezing rain in
the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Breezy
with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s
in the afternoon. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery. Much cooler with lows
around 10 above. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to
45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as
low as 10 below after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Much colder
with highs around 18. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Lows around 10 above.
Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as
low as 5 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain and light sleet in the
morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper
20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ075-192130-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
350 AM EST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 AM EST SUNDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 9 AM EST
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with snow
likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in
the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to
15 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow, rain and freezing rain in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace.
Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of freezing rain in
the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Breezy
with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s
in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery. Much cooler with lows
around 9 above. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph,
decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as
10 below after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Much colder
with highs around 17. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Lows around 10 above.
Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as
low as 5 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain and light sleet in the
morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper
20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ074-192130-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
350 AM EST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 AM EST SUNDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 9 AM EST
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with snow
likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in
the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to
15 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow, rain and freezing rain in the evening, then rain
and freezing rain after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times
after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of freezing rain in
the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs
in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the
afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming northwest around 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around
9 above. Northwest winds around 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph,
decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as
10 below after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Much colder
with highs around 17. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as
low as 5 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain and light sleet in the
morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper
20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ179-192130-
Southern Nassau-
350 AM EST Sat Jan 19 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 11 AM EST
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow, rain and freezing rain in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow
accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around a trace.
Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of freezing rain, a
slight chance of snow and sleet in the afternoon. Rain may be
heavy at times in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper
30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. East
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Blustery and much cooler with lows around 9 above.
Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to
35 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 11 below after
midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Much
colder with highs around 16. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Near steady temperature
10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as
low as 5 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain and light sleet in the
morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper
20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ177-192130-
Northern Nassau-
350 AM EST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 AM EST SUNDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 1 PM EST
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain. Snow in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth
of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of freezing rain in
the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs
in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the
afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming northwest around 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 8 above. Northwest
winds around 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph
after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after
midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs
around 16. Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Wind chill values as low as 13 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around
10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as
low as 5 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain and light sleet in the
morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper
20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ080-192130-
Southwestern Suffolk-
350 AM EST Sat Jan 19 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 1 PM EST
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow
accumulation around an inch. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain, a slight
chance of freezing rain, snow and sleet in the afternoon. Rain
may be heavy at times in the morning. Breezy with highs in the
lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the
afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Blustery and much cooler with lows around 9 above.
Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 11 below after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Much
colder with highs around 16. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Near steady temperature
10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as
low as 5 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the
mid 30s after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain and light sleet in the
morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper
20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ078-192130-
Northwestern Suffolk-
350 AM EST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 AM EST SUNDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 1 PM EST
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain. Snow in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace.
Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of freezing rain,
rain, a slight chance of snow and sleet in the afternoon. Rain
may be heavy at times in the morning. Breezy with highs in the
upper 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the
afternoon. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Blustery and much cooler with lows around 8 above.
Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to
35 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 12 below after
midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Much colder
with highs around 15. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Brisk. Near steady temperature around 10 above.
Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as
low as 5 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain and light sleet in the
morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper
20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ081-192130-
Southeastern Suffolk-
350 AM EST Sat Jan 19 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 1 PM EST
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North
winds around 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain with snow likely in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow
accumulation around an inch. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s.
Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. East winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain, a slight
chance of freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon. Rain may be
heavy at times in the morning. Breezy with highs in the lower
40s. Temperature falling to around 30 in the afternoon. East
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with lows
around 10 above. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to
45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny and windy. Much colder
with highs around 17. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Windy. Near steady temperature 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low
as 10 below.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as
5 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 20s.
Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper
20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ079-192130-
Northeastern Suffolk-
350 AM EST Sat Jan 19 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 1 PM EST
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds
around 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow and freezing rain in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow
accumulation around an inch. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s.
East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain, a slight
chance of freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon. Rain may be
heavy at times in the morning. Breezy with highs in the lower
40s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming
north 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Blustery and much cooler with lows around
10 above. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny and blustery. Much
colder with highs around 17. Northwest winds around 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Brisk. Near steady temperature 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low
as 10 below.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as
low as 5 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 20s.
Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not
as cool with highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper
20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ071-192130-
Southern Westchester-
350 AM EST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 AM EST SUNDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 1 PM EST
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with snow
likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in
the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this
afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Rain, freezing rain and sleet after midnight.
Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow and sleet
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation around a tenth of
an inch. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of freezing rain in
the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature
falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around
6 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Wind chill values as low as 13 below after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs
around 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Wind chill values as low as 14 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as
low as 5 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the morning.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool with highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ070-192130-
Northern Westchester-
350 AM EST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EST
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Snow and
sleet accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Ice accumulation around a
tenth of an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and rain in the morning, then a chance of
freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at
times in the morning. Little or no additional sleet accumulation.
Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 30s.
Temperature falling to around 20 in the afternoon. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around
3 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph,
decreasing to 25 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as
15 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs
around 13. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Wind chill values as low as 17 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above
zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill
values as low as 10 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain and
sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Not
as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ069-192130-
Rockland-
350 AM EST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EST
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with snow
likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in
the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Snow and
sleet accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Ice accumulation around a
tenth of an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of freezing
rain and sleet in the afternoon. Little or no additional sleet
accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower
30s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon.
North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to
35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around
3 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph,
decreasing to 25 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as
15 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs
around 13. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Wind chill values as low as 17 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above
zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the morning.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool with highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance
of freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of rain and freezing rain. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ068-192130-
Putnam-
350 AM EST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EST
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Sleet and freezing rain after midnight. Snow and
sleet accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Ice accumulation around a
tenth of an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain with sleet likely in the morning, then a
chance of freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon. Total sleet
accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace.
Highs around 30. Temperature falling to around 18 in the
afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill
values as low as zero in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around
1 above. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Wind chill values as low as 17 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs
around 11. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Wind chill values as low as 19 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero. Wind
chill values as low as 10 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, snow,
sleet and rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance
of freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of rain and freezing rain. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ067-192130-
Orange-
350 AM EST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EST
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with snow
likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in
the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Sleet and freezing rain after midnight.
Additional snow and sleet accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Ice
accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows in the lower 20s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then a chance
of freezing rain, sleet and snow in the afternoon. Total snow
accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace.
Highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling to around 19 in the
afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around
1 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening. Wind chill values as low as 16 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs
around 11. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Wind chill values as low as 18 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero. Wind
chill values as low as 10 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow, freezing rain
and sleet after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 20. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, snow,
sleet and rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
freezing rain. A chance of light snow. Lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of rain and freezing rain. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
