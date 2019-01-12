NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 12, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
929 AM EST Sat Jan 12 2019
NYZ072-122115-
New York (Manhattan)-
929 AM EST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of snow 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northeast winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ073-122115-
Bronx-
929 AM EST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance
of snow 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ176-122115-
Northern Queens-
929 AM EST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of snow 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ178-122115-
Southern Queens-
929 AM EST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of snow 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of light snow in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 40.
NYZ074-122115-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
929 AM EST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light snow after midnight.
Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of light snow in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 40.
NYZ075-122115-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
929 AM EST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light snow after midnight.
Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of light snow in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 40.
NYZ067-122115-
Orange-
929 AM EST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ068-122115-
Putnam-
929 AM EST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 14. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 9 above. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ069-122115-
Rockland-
929 AM EST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of snow. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ070-122115-
Northern Westchester-
929 AM EST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of snow. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ071-122115-
Southern Westchester-
929 AM EST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow after
midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of snow 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ177-122115-
Northern Nassau-
929 AM EST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance
of snow 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ179-122115-
Southern Nassau-
929 AM EST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance
of snow 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 40.
NYZ078-122115-
Northwestern Suffolk-
929 AM EST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ079-122115-
Northeastern Suffolk-
929 AM EST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 22. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ080-122115-
Southwestern Suffolk-
929 AM EST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow after
midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance
of snow 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 22. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 40.
NYZ081-122115-
Southeastern Suffolk-
929 AM EST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 23. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 40.
