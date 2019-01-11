NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 10, 2019

750 FPUS51 KOKX 110546

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

1246 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

NYZ072-110930-

New York (Manhattan)-

1246 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Lows in the lower

20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in

the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ073-110930-

Bronx-

1246 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Lows in the lower

20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in

the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ176-110930-

Northern Queens-

1246 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows in the lower

20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in

the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ178-110930-

Southern Queens-

1246 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ074-110930-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

1246 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ075-110930-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

1246 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ067-110930-

Orange-

1246 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 1 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 9 above. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Wind chill

values as low as 3 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 16. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ068-110930-

Putnam-

1246 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low

as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 9 above. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 16. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ069-110930-

Rockland-

1246 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in

the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows

around 19. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ070-110930-

Northern Westchester-

1246 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 18. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ071-110930-

Southern Westchester-

1246 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in

the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in

the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ177-110930-

Northern Nassau-

1246 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in

the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in

the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ179-110930-

Southern Nassau-

1246 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in

the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in

the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ078-110930-

Northwestern Suffolk-

1246 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in

the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in

the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ079-110930-

Northeastern Suffolk-

1246 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 11 to 17. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

3 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ080-110930-

Southwestern Suffolk-

1246 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in

the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in

the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ081-110930-

Southeastern Suffolk-

1246 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 16. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

4 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in

the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows

around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

