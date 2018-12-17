NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, December 17, 2018

_____

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

1144 AM EST Mon Dec 17 2018

NYZ072-172115-

New York (Manhattan)-

1144 AM EST Mon Dec 17 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ073-172115-

Bronx-

1144 AM EST Mon Dec 17 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ176-172115-

Northern Queens-

1144 AM EST Mon Dec 17 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ178-172115-

Southern Queens-

1144 AM EST Mon Dec 17 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ074-172115-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

1144 AM EST Mon Dec 17 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper

40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ075-172115-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

1144 AM EST Mon Dec 17 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper

40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ067-172115-

Orange-

1144 AM EST Mon Dec 17 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ068-172115-

Putnam-

1144 AM EST Mon Dec 17 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ069-172115-

Rockland-

1144 AM EST Mon Dec 17 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ070-172115-

Northern Westchester-

1144 AM EST Mon Dec 17 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ071-172115-

Southern Westchester-

1144 AM EST Mon Dec 17 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ177-172115-

Northern Nassau-

1144 AM EST Mon Dec 17 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ179-172115-

Southern Nassau-

1144 AM EST Mon Dec 17 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ078-172115-

Northwestern Suffolk-

1144 AM EST Mon Dec 17 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ079-172115-

Northeastern Suffolk-

1144 AM EST Mon Dec 17 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, brisk with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ080-172115-

Southwestern Suffolk-

1144 AM EST Mon Dec 17 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ081-172115-

Southeastern Suffolk-

1144 AM EST Mon Dec 17 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

_____

