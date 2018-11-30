NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 29, 2018
_____
227 FPUS51 KOKX 300519
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
1219 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
NYZ072-300915-
New York (Manhattan)-
1219 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower
40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs
around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ073-300915-
Bronx-
1219 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower
40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs
around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ176-300915-
Northern Queens-
1219 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower
40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs
around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ178-300915-
Southern Queens-
1219 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower
40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ075-300915-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
1219 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower
40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising
into the lower 50s after midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs
around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ074-300915-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
1219 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower
40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs
around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ177-300915-
Northern Nassau-
1219 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower
40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ179-300915-
Southern Nassau-
1219 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower
40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ078-300915-
Northwestern Suffolk-
1219 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower
40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ080-300915-
Southwestern Suffolk-
1219 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower
40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ079-300915-
Northeastern Suffolk-
1219 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ081-300915-
Southeastern Suffolk-
1219 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Lows around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ071-300915-
Southern Westchester-
1219 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower
40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ070-300915-
Northern Westchester-
1219 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Cold with highs in
the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming
northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ069-300915-
Rockland-
1219 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs
around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming
northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ068-300915-
Putnam-
1219 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. A slight chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable
winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ067-300915-
Orange-
1219 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers with a slight chance of snow
showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable
winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east around
5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather