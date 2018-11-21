NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 20, 2018
National Weather Service New York NY
407 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
New York (Manhattan)-
407 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder with lows
around 18. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 20 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 18. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Near steady temperature around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Not as
cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Bronx-
407 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 35 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder with lows
around 18. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 20 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill
values as low as zero in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 18. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not
as cool with highs around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northern Queens-
407 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 35 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder with lows
around 19. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow 20 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 19. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not
as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southern Queens-
407 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Brisk, cold with
lows around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 19. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not
as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Richmond (Staten Island)-
407 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 35 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows
around 19. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow 20 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 15. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Not as
cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Not as cool with
lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Kings (Brooklyn)-
407 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Brisk, colder with
lows around 19. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 18. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Not as
cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Orange-
407 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this
afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder
with lows around 11. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 4 below.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 5 above. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Putnam-
407 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this
afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph this afternoon.
Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder
with lows around 11. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 4 below.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 5 above. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Wind chill
values as low as 1 below.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Rockland-
407 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this
afternoon. Cold with highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph this afternoon.
Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder with lows
around 14. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 20 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 2 below.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 10 above.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not
as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning. Highs around
50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northern Westchester-
407 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this
afternoon. Cold with highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance
of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder with lows
around 14. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 2 below.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 9 above. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows around 40. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning. Highs around
50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southern Westchester-
407 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 35 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder with lows
around 17. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow 20 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill
values as low as zero.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 14. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not
as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northern Nassau-
407 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 35 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Brisk, colder with
lows around 19. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 17. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not
as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southern Nassau-
407 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Brisk, cold with
lows around 19. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 17. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not
as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northwestern Suffolk-
407 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 35 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows
around 18. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow 20 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 14. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Rain in the morning. Highs in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northeastern Suffolk-
407 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Blustery, colder
with lows around 18. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows 9 to 17 above. North
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then mostly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Lows
around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southwestern Suffolk-
407 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows
around 19. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow 20 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 15. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Rain in the morning. Highs in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southeastern Suffolk-
407 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Blustery, cold
with lows around 19. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows 8 to 18 above. North
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then mostly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.
