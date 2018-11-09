NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 8, 2018
_____
352 FPUS51 KOKX 090847
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
347 AM EST Fri Nov 9 2018
NYZ072-092115-
New York (Manhattan)-
347 AM EST Fri Nov 9 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning,
then rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper
30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ073-092115-
Bronx-
347 AM EST Fri Nov 9 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning,
then rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. East
winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ176-092115-
Northern Queens-
347 AM EST Fri Nov 9 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning,
then rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. East
winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ178-092115-
Southern Queens-
347 AM EST Fri Nov 9 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning,
then rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Breezy with lows in the
mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph
after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ075-092115-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
347 AM EST Fri Nov 9 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning,
then rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower
40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ074-092115-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
347 AM EST Fri Nov 9 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning,
then rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ177-092115-
Northern Nassau-
347 AM EST Fri Nov 9 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East
winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ179-092115-
Southern Nassau-
347 AM EST Fri Nov 9 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ078-092115-
Northwestern Suffolk-
347 AM EST Fri Nov 9 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain likely
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ080-092115-
Southwestern Suffolk-
347 AM EST Fri Nov 9 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain likely
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a chance of rain after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid
40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph
after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ079-092115-
Northeastern Suffolk-
347 AM EST Fri Nov 9 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of
rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain, breezy with lows in
the upper 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs around 50. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Breezy with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ081-092115-
Southeastern Suffolk-
347 AM EST Fri Nov 9 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of
rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain, breezy with lows in
the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs around 50. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in
the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Breezy with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Windy with highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper
20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ071-092115-
Southern Westchester-
347 AM EST Fri Nov 9 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ070-092115-
Northern Westchester-
347 AM EST Fri Nov 9 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows around 40. East
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest
after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ069-092115-
Rockland-
347 AM EST Fri Nov 9 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning,
then rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ068-092115-
Putnam-
347 AM EST Fri Nov 9 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ067-092115-
Orange-
347 AM EST Fri Nov 9 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning,
then rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening,
then rain and snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather