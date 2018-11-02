NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, November 2, 2018
_____
979 FPUS51 KOKX 021600
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
1200 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
NYZ072-022015-
New York (Manhattan)-
1200 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
evening. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Windy
and less humid with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 20 to
30 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 55 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing
to around 5 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ073-022015-
Bronx-
1200 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
evening. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Windy
and less humid with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 20 to
30 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 55 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in
the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to
45 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ176-022015-
Northern Queens-
1200 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Windy
and less humid with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 20 to
30 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 55 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing
to around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ178-022015-
Southern Queens-
1200 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Very
windy with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west 30 to 35 mph with gusts up
to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in
the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ075-022015-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
1200 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Very
windy and less humid with highs in the upper 50s. West winds
20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 30 to 35 mph
with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing
to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ074-022015-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
1200 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
evening. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Very windy
and less humid with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 30 to 35 mph with gusts up
to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.
West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming
northwest around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ177-022015-
Northern Nassau-
1200 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Very windy
and less humid with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in
the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to
50 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Near steady temperature around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ179-022015-
Southern Nassau-
1200 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Very
windy and less humid with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west 30 to 35 mph
with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in
the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to
45 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph
in the morning, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Near steady temperature around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ078-022015-
Northwestern Suffolk-
1200 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Very windy
and less humid with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows in the
upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in
the morning, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ080-022015-
Southwestern Suffolk-
1200 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Very
windy and less humid with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west 25 to 35 mph
with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows
around 40. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,
diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ079-022015-
Northeastern Suffolk-
1200 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers early, then a chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then mostly
sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Very windy with
highs around 60. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to
35 mph, increasing to west 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Windy and much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Near steady
temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ081-022015-
Southeastern Suffolk-
1200 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers. Near steady temperature in the mid
60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then mostly
sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Very windy with
highs in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph, increasing to west 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Windy, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming northwest
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ071-022015-
Southern Westchester-
1200 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
evening. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then mostly
sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Windy with highs in
the mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph,
increasing to 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in
the upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to
50 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ070-022015-
Northern Westchester-
1200 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then mostly
sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Windy with highs in
the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid
30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming
northwest around 5 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ069-022015-
Rockland-
1200 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after
midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then mostly
sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Windy with highs in
the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to
around 5 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ068-022015-
Putnam-
1200 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after
midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then mostly
sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy with highs
in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph,
increasing to 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,
diminishing to around 5 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ067-022015-
Orange-
1200 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 50. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north after
midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then mostly
sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with
highs around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph,
increasing to 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower
30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing
to around 5 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
_____
