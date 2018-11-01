NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 1, 2018
158 FPUS51 KOKX 012241
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
641 PM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018
NYZ072-020815-
New York (Manhattan)-
641 PM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers this evening, then showers
with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around
60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 60. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ073-020815-
Bronx-
641 PM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers this evening, then showers
with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around
60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ176-020815-
Northern Queens-
641 PM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers this evening, then showers
with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around
60. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing
to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ178-020815-
Southern Queens-
641 PM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers this evening, then showers
with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Breezy and less humid with highs in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ075-020815-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
641 PM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers this evening, then showers
with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around
60. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Breezy and less humid with highs in the
lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ074-020815-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
641 PM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers this evening, then showers
with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,
increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Near steady
temperature in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to
20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 60. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
NYZ177-020815-
Northern Nassau-
641 PM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers this evening, then showers
with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,
increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Breezy and less humid with highs in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest around 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ179-020815-
Southern Nassau-
641 PM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers this evening, then showers
with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming
west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ078-020815-
Northwestern Suffolk-
641 PM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers this evening, then showers
with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around
60. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing
to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ080-020815-
Southwestern Suffolk-
641 PM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph, increasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, breezy with
highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ079-020815-
Northeastern Suffolk-
641 PM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy
with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to
25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ081-020815-
Southeastern Suffolk-
641 PM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to
20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy
with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ071-020815-
Southern Westchester-
641 PM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers this evening, then showers
with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 60. West winds
10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Cooler with lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ070-020815-
Northern Westchester-
641 PM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers this evening, then showers
with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Highs in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ069-020815-
Rockland-
641 PM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers this evening, then showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ068-020815-
Putnam-
641 PM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers this evening, then showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Highs in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ067-020815-
Orange-
641 PM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers this evening, then showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to
20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
