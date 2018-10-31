NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 30, 2018

233 FPUS51 KOKX 310718

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

318 AM EDT Wed Oct 31 2018

NYZ072-312015-

New York (Manhattan)-

318 AM EDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ073-312015-

Bronx-

318 AM EDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ176-312015-

Northern Queens-

318 AM EDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ178-312015-

Southern Queens-

318 AM EDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

NYZ075-312015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

318 AM EDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ074-312015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

318 AM EDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ177-312015-

Northern Nassau-

318 AM EDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

NYZ179-312015-

Southern Nassau-

318 AM EDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

morning. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

NYZ078-312015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

318 AM EDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

NYZ080-312015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

318 AM EDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

NYZ079-312015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

318 AM EDT Wed Oct 31 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ081-312015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

318 AM EDT Wed Oct 31 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ071-312015-

Southern Westchester-

318 AM EDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ070-312015-

Northern Westchester-

318 AM EDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ069-312015-

Rockland-

318 AM EDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ068-312015-

Putnam-

318 AM EDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ067-312015-

Orange-

318 AM EDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

