NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 30, 2018
_____
260 FPUS51 KOKX 301035
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
635 AM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018
NYZ072-302015-
New York (Manhattan)-
635 AM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ073-302015-
Bronx-
635 AM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ176-302015-
Northern Queens-
635 AM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ178-302015-
Southern Queens-
635 AM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Near steady
temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ075-302015-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
635 AM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Near steady
temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ074-302015-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
635 AM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ177-302015-
Northern Nassau-
635 AM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ179-302015-
Southern Nassau-
635 AM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Near steady
temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ078-302015-
Northwestern Suffolk-
635 AM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ080-302015-
Southwestern Suffolk-
635 AM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ079-302015-
Northeastern Suffolk-
635 AM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ081-302015-
Southeastern Suffolk-
635 AM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ071-302015-
Southern Westchester-
635 AM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ070-302015-
Northern Westchester-
635 AM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ069-302015-
Rockland-
635 AM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ068-302015-
Putnam-
635 AM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around
50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ067-302015-
Orange-
635 AM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs
in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers
after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
_____
