NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 27, 2018

New York (Manhattan)-

1120 PM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with occasional drizzle. Patchy fog. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming west.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ073-280815-

Bronx-

1120 PM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with occasional drizzle. Patchy fog. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ176-280815-

Northern Queens-

1120 PM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with occasional drizzle. Patchy fog. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming west.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ178-280815-

Southern Queens-

1120 PM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SUNDAY...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with occasional drizzle. Patchy fog. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ075-280815-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

1120 PM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with occasional drizzle. Patchy fog. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ074-280815-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

1120 PM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with occasional drizzle. Patchy fog. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ177-280815-

Northern Nassau-

1120 PM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with occasional drizzle. Patchy fog. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming west.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ179-280815-

Southern Nassau-

1120 PM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SUNDAY...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with occasional drizzle. Patchy fog. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ078-280815-

Northwestern Suffolk-

1120 PM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with occasional drizzle. Patchy fog. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ080-280815-

Southwestern Suffolk-

1120 PM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SUNDAY...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with occasional drizzle. Patchy fog. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ079-280815-

Northeastern Suffolk-

1120 PM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with occasional drizzle. Patchy fog. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

south after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ081-280815-

Southeastern Suffolk-

1120 PM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SUNDAY...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with occasional drizzle. Patchy fog. Lows in

the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ071-280815-

Southern Westchester-

1120 PM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with occasional drizzle. Patchy fog. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ070-280815-

Northern Westchester-

1120 PM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Occasional drizzle late this evening, then

occasional drizzle or a slight chance of rain. Patchy fog. Lows

in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ069-280815-

Rockland-

1120 PM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Occasional drizzle late this evening, then

occasional drizzle or a slight chance of rain. Patchy fog. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ068-280815-

Putnam-

1120 PM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Occasional drizzle late this evening, then

occasional drizzle or a slight chance of rain. Patchy fog. Lows

in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ067-280815-

Orange-

1120 PM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Occasional drizzle late this evening, then

occasional drizzle or a slight chance of rain. Patchy fog. Lows

in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain or drizzle in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows around

40. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

