NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 14, 2018

_____

376 FPUS51 KOKX 141034

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

634 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

NYZ072-142015-

New York (Manhattan)-

634 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ073-142015-

Bronx-

634 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ176-142015-

Northern Queens-

634 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ178-142015-

Southern Queens-

634 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ075-142015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

634 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ074-142015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

634 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ177-142015-

Northern Nassau-

634 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ179-142015-

Southern Nassau-

634 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ078-142015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

634 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ080-142015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

634 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ079-142015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

634 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ081-142015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

634 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ071-142015-

Southern Westchester-

634 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ070-142015-

Northern Westchester-

634 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ069-142015-

Rockland-

634 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ068-142015-

Putnam-

634 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ067-142015-

Orange-

634 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

