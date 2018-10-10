NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 10, 2018

_____

686 FPUS51 KOKX 101359

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

959 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018

NYZ072-102015-

New York (Manhattan)-

959 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers with highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Less

humid with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ073-102015-

Bronx-

959 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers with highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Less

humid with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ176-102015-

Northern Queens-

959 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers with highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and less humid with highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ178-102015-

Southern Queens-

959 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers with highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and less humid with

highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ074-102015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

959 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog late this morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers with highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and less humid with highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ075-102015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

959 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers with highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and less humid with highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ067-102015-

Orange-

959 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog late this morning. Partly sunny. Highs around

80. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ068-102015-

Putnam-

959 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog late this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ069-102015-

Rockland-

959 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog late this morning. Partly sunny. Highs around

80. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers with highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ070-102015-

Northern Westchester-

959 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog late this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers with highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing

to northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Less

humid with highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ071-102015-

Southern Westchester-

959 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog late this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers with highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Less

humid with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ177-102015-

Northern Nassau-

959 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog late this morning. Partly sunny. Highs around

80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers with highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Less

humid with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ179-102015-

Southern Nassau-

959 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog late this morning. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers with highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and less humid with

highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ078-102015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

959 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog late this morning. Partly sunny. Highs around

80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ079-102015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

959 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog late this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy and less humid with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ080-102015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

959 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog late this morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ081-102015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

959 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog late this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather