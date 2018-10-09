NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 9, 2018

551 FPUS51 KOKX 091135

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

735 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018

NYZ072-092015-

New York (Manhattan)-

735 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ073-092015-

Bronx-

735 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Humid with highs around 80.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ176-092015-

Northern Queens-

735 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ178-092015-

Southern Queens-

735 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ074-092015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

735 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ075-092015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

735 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ067-092015-

Orange-

735 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ068-092015-

Putnam-

735 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ069-092015-

Rockland-

735 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ070-092015-

Northern Westchester-

735 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ071-092015-

Southern Westchester-

735 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ177-092015-

Northern Nassau-

735 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ179-092015-

Southern Nassau-

735 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ078-092015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

735 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ079-092015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

735 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ080-092015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

735 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ081-092015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

735 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

