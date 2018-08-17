NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 16, 2018

924 FPUS51 KOKX 170739

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

339 AM EDT Fri Aug 17 2018

NYZ072-172015-

New York (Manhattan)-

339 AM EDT Fri Aug 17 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds.

Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the

upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may be severe with damaging winds in the evening. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ073-172015-

Bronx-

339 AM EDT Fri Aug 17 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds. Locally heavy

rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may be severe with damaging winds in the evening. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ176-172015-

Northern Queens-

339 AM EDT Fri Aug 17 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds.

Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may be severe with damaging winds in the evening. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the mid

90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ178-172015-

Southern Queens-

339 AM EDT Fri Aug 17 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds.

Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to south

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may be severe with damaging winds in the evening. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ075-172015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

339 AM EDT Fri Aug 17 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds.

Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values up to 100.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may be severe with damaging winds in the evening. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the mid

90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ074-172015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

339 AM EDT Fri Aug 17 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds.

Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Heat index values up to 100.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may be severe with damaging winds in the evening. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the mid

90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ177-172015-

Northern Nassau-

339 AM EDT Fri Aug 17 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds.

Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may be severe with damaging winds in the evening. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the mid

90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ179-172015-

Southern Nassau-

339 AM EDT Fri Aug 17 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds.

Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to south

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ078-172015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

339 AM EDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds.

Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds in

the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the mid

90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ080-172015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

339 AM EDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds.

Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds in

the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ079-172015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

339 AM EDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds.

Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds in the evening.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ081-172015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

339 AM EDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds.

Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy

fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

damaging winds in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ071-172015-

Southern Westchester-

339 AM EDT Fri Aug 17 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds. Locally heavy

rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may be severe with damaging winds in the evening. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ070-172015-

Northern Westchester-

339 AM EDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds. Locally heavy

rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Patchy fog after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds in

the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ069-172015-

Rockland-

339 AM EDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds.

Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values in the

upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Patchy fog after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds in

the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ068-172015-

Putnam-

339 AM EDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds. Locally heavy

rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Patchy fog after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds in

the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ067-172015-

Orange-

339 AM EDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds. Locally

heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Patchy fog after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds in

the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.

Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

