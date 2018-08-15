NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 15, 2018
_____
415 FPUS51 KOKX 151057
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
657 AM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018
NYZ072-152100-
New York (Manhattan)-
657 AM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat
index values in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ073-152100-
Bronx-
657 AM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat
index values in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ176-152100-
Northern Queens-
657 AM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around
10 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the
mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ178-152100-
Southern Queens-
657 AM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Heat index values in the mid
90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ075-152100-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
657 AM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ074-152100-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
657 AM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning. Heat index values in the
upper 90s this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat
index values in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ179-152100-
Southern Nassau-
657 AM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Heat index values in
the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ177-152100-
Northern Nassau-
657 AM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ080-152100-
Southwestern Suffolk-
657 AM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index values in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ078-152100-
Northwestern Suffolk-
657 AM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ081-152100-
Southeastern Suffolk-
657 AM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ079-152100-
Northeastern Suffolk-
657 AM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ071-152100-
Southern Westchester-
657 AM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ070-152100-
Northern Westchester-
657 AM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West
winds around 5 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ069-152100-
Rockland-
657 AM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds
around 5 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ068-152100-
Putnam-
657 AM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ067-152100-
Orange-
657 AM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds around
5 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 70. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather