NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 12, 2018
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
1047 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
NYZ072-130815-
New York (Manhattan)-
1047 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ073-130815-
Bronx-
1047 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat
index values in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ176-130815-
Northern Queens-
1047 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat
index values in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ178-130815-
Southern Queens-
1047 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows
in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows around
70. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ074-130815-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
1047 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows around
70. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ075-130815-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
1047 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows around
70. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ067-130815-
Orange-
1047 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows
in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ068-130815-
Putnam-
1047 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall
in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Humid
with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ069-130815-
Rockland-
1047 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows
in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall
in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the
mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ070-130815-
Northern Westchester-
1047 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows
in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall
in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the
mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ071-130815-
Southern Westchester-
1047 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT MONDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows
around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall
in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. East winds around
5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ177-130815-
Northern Nassau-
1047 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall
in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ179-130815-
Southern Nassau-
1047 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows around
70. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ078-130815-
Northwestern Suffolk-
1047 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Near
steady temperature in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall
in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows around
70. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ079-130815-
Northeastern Suffolk-
1047 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Near
steady temperature in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall
in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Humid with highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ080-130815-
Southwestern Suffolk-
1047 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Near
steady temperature in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall
in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows around
70. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ081-130815-
Southeastern Suffolk-
1047 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Near
steady temperature in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall
in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
