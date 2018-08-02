NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 1, 2018

_____

580 FPUS51 KOKX 020411

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

1211 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

NYZ072-020930-

New York (Manhattan)-

1211 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

NYZ073-020930-

Bronx-

1211 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

NYZ176-020930-

Northern Queens-

1211 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ178-020930-

Southern Queens-

1211 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ075-020930-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

1211 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat

index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ074-020930-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

1211 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ177-020930-

Northern Nassau-

1211 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ179-020930-

Southern Nassau-

1211 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ078-020930-

Northwestern Suffolk-

1211 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ080-020930-

Southwestern Suffolk-

1211 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ079-020930-

Northeastern Suffolk-

1211 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ081-020930-

Southeastern Suffolk-

1211 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ071-020930-

Southern Westchester-

1211 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

NYZ070-020930-

Northern Westchester-

1211 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ069-020930-

Rockland-

1211 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ068-020930-

Putnam-

1211 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows around

70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ067-020930-

Orange-

1211 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index

values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

