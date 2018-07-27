NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, July 27, 2018

_____

706 FPUS51 KOKX 271127

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

727 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

NYZ072-272015-

New York (Manhattan)-

727 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ073-272015-

Bronx-

727 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ176-272015-

Northern Queens-

727 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ178-272015-

Southern Queens-

727 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ075-272015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

727 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ074-272015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

727 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ177-272015-

Northern Nassau-

727 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ179-272015-

Southern Nassau-

727 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

thunderstorms with a slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ078-272015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

727 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

thunderstorms with a slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ080-272015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

727 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ079-272015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

727 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ081-272015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

727 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows around

70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ071-272015-

Southern Westchester-

727 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ070-272015-

Northern Westchester-

727 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ069-272015-

Rockland-

727 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ068-272015-

Putnam-

727 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms, mainly this morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ067-272015-

Orange-

727 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

