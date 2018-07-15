NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 15, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

406 PM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

New York (Manhattan)-

406 PM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 6 PM EDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Bronx-

406 PM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 6 PM EDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Northern Queens-

406 PM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 6 PM EDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southern Queens-

406 PM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 6 PM EDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Kings (Brooklyn)-

406 PM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 6 PM EDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in

the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Richmond (Staten Island)-

406 PM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 6 PM EDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the

upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Northern Nassau-

406 PM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 6 PM EDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southern Nassau-

406 PM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 6 PM EDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Northwestern Suffolk-

406 PM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southwestern Suffolk-

406 PM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Northeastern Suffolk-

406 PM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southeastern Suffolk-

406 PM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southern Westchester-

406 PM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 6 PM EDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Northern Westchester-

406 PM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 6 PM EDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat

index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Rockland-

406 PM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 6 PM EDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat

index values in the upper 90s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Putnam-

406 PM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 6 PM EDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph this evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Orange-

406 PM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 6 PM EDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph this evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

