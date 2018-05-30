NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 29, 2018

942 FPUS51 KOKX 300433

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

1233 AM EDT Wed May 30 2018

NYZ072-300815-

New York (Manhattan)-

1233 AM EDT Wed May 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid

60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ073-300815-

Bronx-

1233 AM EDT Wed May 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid

60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ176-300815-

Northern Queens-

1233 AM EDT Wed May 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid

60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ178-300815-

Southern Queens-

1233 AM EDT Wed May 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ075-300815-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

1233 AM EDT Wed May 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ074-300815-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

1233 AM EDT Wed May 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid

60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Near steady temperature in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

NYZ177-300815-

Northern Nassau-

1233 AM EDT Wed May 30 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Visibility

one quarter mile or less at times. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

NYZ179-300815-

Southern Nassau-

1233 AM EDT Wed May 30 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 70. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ078-300815-

Northwestern Suffolk-

1233 AM EDT Wed May 30 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ080-300815-

Southwestern Suffolk-

1233 AM EDT Wed May 30 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ079-300815-

Northeastern Suffolk-

1233 AM EDT Wed May 30 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ081-300815-

Southeastern Suffolk-

1233 AM EDT Wed May 30 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ071-300815-

Southern Westchester-

1233 AM EDT Wed May 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid

60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

NYZ070-300815-

Northern Westchester-

1233 AM EDT Wed May 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ069-300815-

Rockland-

1233 AM EDT Wed May 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid

60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ068-300815-

Putnam-

1233 AM EDT Wed May 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ067-300815-

Orange-

1233 AM EDT Wed May 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

