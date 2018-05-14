NY New York NY Zone Forecast
Updated 10:23 pm, Sunday, May 13, 2018
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 13, 2018
_____
669 FPUS51 KOKX 140218
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
1018 PM EDT Sun May 13 2018
NYZ072-140930-
New York (Manhattan)-
1018 PM EDT Sun May 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and drizzle. Patchy
fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance
of light rain and drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in
the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms,
mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 60.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ073-140930-
Bronx-
1018 PM EDT Sun May 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and drizzle. Patchy
fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance
of light rain and drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in
the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms,
mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature around 60.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ176-140930-
Northern Queens-
1018 PM EDT Sun May 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and drizzle. Patchy
fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance
of light rain and drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in
the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms,
mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ178-140930-
Southern Queens-
1018 PM EDT Sun May 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and drizzle. Patchy
fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance
of light rain and drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in
the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms,
mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ075-140930-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
1018 PM EDT Sun May 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle late this
evening, then light rain likely with a chance of drizzle after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in
the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance
of light rain and drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in
the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing
to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms,
mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature around 60.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ074-140930-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
1018 PM EDT Sun May 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Light rain likely with a chance of drizzle. Patchy fog
after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance
of light rain and drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in
the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms,
mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ177-140930-
Northern Nassau-
1018 PM EDT Sun May 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and drizzle. Patchy
fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance
of light rain and drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in
the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms,
mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ179-140930-
Southern Nassau-
1018 PM EDT Sun May 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and drizzle. Patchy
fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance
of light rain and drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in
the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 70. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms,
mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near steady
temperature in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ078-140930-
Northwestern Suffolk-
1018 PM EDT Sun May 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and drizzle. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms,
mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near steady
temperature in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ080-140930-
Southwestern Suffolk-
1018 PM EDT Sun May 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and drizzle. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance
of light rain and drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms
with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms,
mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ079-140930-
Northeastern Suffolk-
1018 PM EDT Sun May 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and drizzle. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms,
mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ081-140930-
Southeastern Suffolk-
1018 PM EDT Sun May 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and drizzle. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms,
mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ071-140930-
Southern Westchester-
1018 PM EDT Sun May 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and drizzle. Patchy
fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower
70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms,
mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler
with highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ070-140930-
Northern Westchester-
1018 PM EDT Sun May 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and drizzle. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph late this evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around
5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing
to west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows around 60. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ069-140930-
Rockland-
1018 PM EDT Sun May 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and drizzle. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph late this evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the
mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around
5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to
west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ068-140930-
Putnam-
1018 PM EDT Sun May 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and drizzle. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph late this evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around
5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing
to west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ067-140930-
Orange-
1018 PM EDT Sun May 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and drizzle. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph late this evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather