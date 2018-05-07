NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 6, 2018

_____

164 FPUS51 KOKX 070742

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

342 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018

NYZ072-072200-

New York (Manhattan)-

342 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

NYZ073-072200-

Bronx-

342 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ176-072200-

Northern Queens-

342 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ178-072200-

Southern Queens-

342 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ075-072200-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

342 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ074-072200-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

342 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ179-072200-

Southern Nassau-

342 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ177-072200-

Northern Nassau-

342 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ080-072200-

Southwestern Suffolk-

342 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ078-072200-

Northwestern Suffolk-

342 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ081-072200-

Southeastern Suffolk-

342 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ079-072200-

Northeastern Suffolk-

342 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ071-072200-

Southern Westchester-

342 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ070-072200-

Northern Westchester-

342 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ069-072200-

Rockland-

342 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers this afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or less at

times this morning. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ068-072200-

Putnam-

342 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers this afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or less at

times this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ067-072200-

Orange-

342 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers this afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or less at

times this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

_____

