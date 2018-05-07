NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 6, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

1020 PM EDT Sun May 6 2018

NYZ072-070815-

New York (Manhattan)-

1020 PM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

NYZ073-070815-

Bronx-

1020 PM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ176-070815-

Northern Queens-

1020 PM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ178-070815-

Southern Queens-

1020 PM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

NYZ075-070815-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

1020 PM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ074-070815-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

1020 PM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ179-070815-

Southern Nassau-

1020 PM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

NYZ177-070815-

Northern Nassau-

1020 PM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

NYZ080-070815-

Southwestern Suffolk-

1020 PM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

NYZ078-070815-

Northwestern Suffolk-

1020 PM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

NYZ081-070815-

Southeastern Suffolk-

1020 PM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ079-070815-

Northeastern Suffolk-

1020 PM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers late this evening, then

isolated showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

NYZ071-070815-

Southern Westchester-

1020 PM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers late this evening, then

isolated showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ070-070815-

Northern Westchester-

1020 PM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers late this evening,

then isolated showers. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ069-070815-

Rockland-

1020 PM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers late this evening,

then isolated showers. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ068-070815-

Putnam-

1020 PM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers late this evening,

then isolated showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ067-070815-

Orange-

1020 PM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers late this evening,

then isolated showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

