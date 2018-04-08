NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 8, 2018

New York (Manhattan)-

956 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in

the evening, then a chance of rain or snow after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ073-082115-

Bronx-

956 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in

the evening, then a chance of rain or snow after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ176-082115-

Northern Queens-

956 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in

the evening, then a chance of rain or snow after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ178-082115-

Southern Queens-

956 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in

the evening, then a chance of rain or snow after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ075-082115-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

956 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in

the evening, then a chance of rain or snow after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ074-082115-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

956 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ177-082115-

Northern Nassau-

956 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in

the evening, then a chance of rain or snow after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ179-082115-

Southern Nassau-

956 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in

the evening, then a chance of rain or snow after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ078-082115-

Northwestern Suffolk-

956 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow or rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ080-082115-

Southwestern Suffolk-

956 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow or rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ079-082115-

Northeastern Suffolk-

956 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow or rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or a slight chance of

snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ081-082115-

Southeastern Suffolk-

956 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow or rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or a slight chance of

snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ071-082115-

Southern Westchester-

956 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in

the evening, then a chance of snow or rain after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ070-082115-

Northern Westchester-

956 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ069-082115-

Rockland-

956 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ068-082115-

Putnam-

956 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 19. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ067-082115-

Orange-

956 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 30.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

