NY New York NY Zone Forecast
Updated 7:52 pm, Saturday, April 7, 2018
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 7, 2018
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
747 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
New York (Manhattan)-
747 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Bronx-
747 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northern Queens-
747 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southern Queens-
747 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Kings (Brooklyn)-
747 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Richmond (Staten Island)-
747 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northern Nassau-
747 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening, then a chance of snow and rain after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southern Nassau-
747 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening, then a chance of snow and rain after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northwestern Suffolk-
747 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening, then a chance of snow and rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southwestern Suffolk-
747 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening, then a chance of snow and rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northeastern Suffolk-
747 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming north around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Southeastern Suffolk-
747 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming north around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Southern Westchester-
747 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening, then a chance of snow and rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northern Westchester-
747 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow and rain
in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Rockland-
747 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow and rain
in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Putnam-
747 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Orange-
747 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Keywords: New York, Zone Forecast