NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 1, 2018

_____

424 FPUS51 KOKX 020737

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

337 AM EDT Mon Apr 2 2018

NYZ072-022015-

New York (Manhattan)-

337 AM EDT Mon Apr 2 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.

Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cooler with highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers, breezy and not as

cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ073-022015-

Bronx-

337 AM EDT Mon Apr 2 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of snow this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to

6 inches. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers, breezy and not as

cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ176-022015-

Northern Queens-

337 AM EDT Mon Apr 2 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of snow this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to

6 inches. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers, breezy and not as

cool with highs around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ178-022015-

Southern Queens-

337 AM EDT Mon Apr 2 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of snow this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 3 to

5 inches. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers, breezy with highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ074-022015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

337 AM EDT Mon Apr 2 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.

Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cooler with highs in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to

10 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers, breezy and not as

cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ075-022015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

337 AM EDT Mon Apr 2 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of snow this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 3 to

5 inches. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph,

becoming north this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers, breezy and not as

cool with highs around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ067-022015-

Orange-

337 AM EDT Mon Apr 2 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain, snow and sleet after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain, snow and sleet in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers, breezy and not as

cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ068-022015-

Putnam-

337 AM EDT Mon Apr 2 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain, snow and sleet in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers, breezy and not as

cool with highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ069-022015-

Rockland-

337 AM EDT Mon Apr 2 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain, snow and sleet after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain, snow and sleet in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers, breezy and not as

cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to west 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ070-022015-

Northern Westchester-

337 AM EDT Mon Apr 2 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Rain, snow and sleet in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers, breezy and not as

cool with highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph, increasing to west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and freezing

rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ071-022015-

Southern Westchester-

337 AM EDT Mon Apr 2 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of snow this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to

6 inches. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers, breezy and not as

cool with highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph, increasing to west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ177-022015-

Northern Nassau-

337 AM EDT Mon Apr 2 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of snow this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times this

morning. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming north this

afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers, breezy and not as

cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ179-022015-

Southern Nassau-

337 AM EDT Mon Apr 2 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of snow this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times this

morning. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming north this

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers, breezy with highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ078-022015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

337 AM EDT Mon Apr 2 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of snow this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times this

morning. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Cold with

highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with

highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ079-022015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

337 AM EDT Mon Apr 2 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow this morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of snow this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times this

morning. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Cold with

highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south

after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with

highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to

25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ080-022015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

337 AM EDT Mon Apr 2 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow this morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of snow this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times

this morning. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in

the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with

highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing

to 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ081-022015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

337 AM EDT Mon Apr 2 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow this morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of snow this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times this

morning. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold with highs in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with

highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to

25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: New York, Zone Forecast