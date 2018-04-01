NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 1, 2018

_____

930 FPUS51 KOKX 011057

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

657 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

NYZ072-012015-

New York (Manhattan)-

657 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with snow

with rain likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of

2 to 4 inches. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ073-012015-

Bronx-

657 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with snow

with rain likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of

2 to 4 inches. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ176-012015-

Northern Queens-

657 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning. Highs

around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with snow

with rain likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of

2 to 4 inches. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ178-012015-

Southern Queens-

657 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with snow

with rain likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ074-012015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

657 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with snow

with rain likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of

2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ075-012015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

657 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning. Highs

around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with snow

with rain likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ067-012015-

Orange-

657 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with snow

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation

of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain, freezing rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and freezing rain in

the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow and freezing rain after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

NYZ068-012015-

Putnam-

657 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with snow

likely after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation

of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 30.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

NYZ069-012015-

Rockland-

657 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with snow

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation

of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

NYZ070-012015-

Northern Westchester-

657 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with snow

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around

30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of

2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain, snow and freezing rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain, snow and freezing

rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ071-012015-

Southern Westchester-

657 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with snow

with rain likely after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of

2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ177-012015-

Northern Nassau-

657 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with snow

with rain likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of

2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ179-012015-

Southern Nassau-

657 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers, mainly this morning.

Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with snow

with rain likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of

2 to 4 inches. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ078-012015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

657 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with snow

likely with a chance of rain after midnight. Snow accumulation

around an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of

3 to 5 inches. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ079-012015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

657 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ080-012015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

657 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with rain

and snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of

3 to 5 inches. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ081-012015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

657 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: New York, Zone Forecast