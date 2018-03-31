NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 31, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

1228 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

NYZ072-312015-

New York (Manhattan)-

1228 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Light

snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

NYZ073-312015-

Bronx-

1228 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Light

snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

NYZ176-312015-

Northern Queens-

1228 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Light

snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

NYZ178-312015-

Southern Queens-

1228 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with snow likely with a chance of

rain after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ074-312015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

1228 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with snow likely with a chance of

rain after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Light

snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ075-312015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

1228 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with snow likely with a chance of

rain after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Light

snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ067-312015-

Orange-

1228 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ068-312015-

Putnam-

1228 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ069-312015-

Rockland-

1228 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 30. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Light

snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ070-312015-

Northern Westchester-

1228 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 30. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Light

snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ071-312015-

Southern Westchester-

1228 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. South winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow and rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Light

snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ177-312015-

Northern Nassau-

1228 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow and rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ179-312015-

Southern Nassau-

1228 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ078-312015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

1228 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow and rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ079-312015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

1228 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Near steady temperature around 50.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ080-312015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

1228 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Near steady temperature around 50.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow and rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ081-312015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

1228 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Maloit

