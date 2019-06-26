NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, June 26, 2019
DENSE FOG ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
552 AM EDT Wed Jun 26 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Upton has cancelled the Dense Fog
Advisory.
