NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, June 13, 2019

_____

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

400 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

EDT THIS EVENING...

* WINDS AND SEAS...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to

40 kt. Seas 5 to 8 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

_____

