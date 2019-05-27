NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, May 29, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

352 PM EDT Mon May 27 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM TUESDAY TO 8 AM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 7 PM Tuesday to 8 AM EDT

Wednesday.

* WINDS AND SEAS...Southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to

30 kt. Seas 4 to 7 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots,

or seas 5 feet or greater, are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially

those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM TUESDAY TO 8 AM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 7 PM Tuesday to 8 AM EDT

Wednesday.

* WINDS AND SEAS...Southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to

30 kt. Seas 4 to 7 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots,

or seas 5 feet or greater, are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially

those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather