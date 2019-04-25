NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, April 27, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
308 PM EDT Thu Apr 25 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO 6 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect from 4 PM Friday to 6 AM EDT
Saturday.
* WINDS AND SEAS...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30
kt. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or
frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are
expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
