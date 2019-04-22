NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, April 23, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
323 AM EDT Mon Apr 22 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
* WINDS AND SEAS...Northeast winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to
20 kt. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots,
or seas 5 feet or greater, are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially
those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
_____
