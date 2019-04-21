NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 21, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

322 AM EDT Sun Apr 21 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM

EDT MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft

Advisory for hazardous seas, which is in effect until 6 PM EDT

Monday.

* SEAS...7 to 11 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that seas of 5 ft

or higher are expected or occurring, and are hazardous to small

craft. Mariners should avoid shoaling areas. Long period swells

can sharpen into large breaking waves in shoaling areas. It is

not unusual for waves to break much farther from shoaling areas

than is normally experienced. Remember that breaking waves can

easily capsize even larger vessels.

_____

