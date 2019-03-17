NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, March 17, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

311 AM EDT Sun Mar 17 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS

MORNING...

* WINDS AND SEAS...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to

30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

