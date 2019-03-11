NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, March 12, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

338 AM EDT Mon Mar 11 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT TUESDAY...

* WINDS AND SEAS...West winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt

today, becoming northwest tonight around 20 kt with gusts up to

30 kt. Seas 4 to 7 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

EDT TUESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 8 PM this evening to 6 AM EDT

Tuesday.

* WINDS...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather