NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, January 22, 2019

_____

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

406 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...

...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST

TODAY...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect until noon EST today. The Gale

Warning has been cancelled.

* WINDS AND SEAS...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to

30 kt. Seas 3 to 6 feet.

* Freezing Spray...Light to moderate vessel icing this morning.

* Water Levels...2 to 2.5 ft below MLLW.

* Impacts...Low water conditions during low tide may lead to

navigation difficulty and may require extra slack and mooring.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Low Water Advisory means water levels are expected to be

significantly below average. Mariners should use extreme caution

and transit at the slowest safe navigable speed to minimize

impact.

A Freezing Spray Advisory means that light to moderate

accumulation of ice is expected on vessels. Operating a vessel in

freezing spray can be hazardous. It is recommended that vessels

be prepared to take appropriate counter measures before putting

to sea or enter the advisory area.

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST

TODAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* Freezing Spray...Light to moderate vessel icing this morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to

47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale

conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It

is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience

seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Freezing Spray Advisory means that light to moderate

accumulation of ice is expected on vessels. Operating a vessel in

freezing spray can be hazardous. It is recommended that vessels

be prepared to take appropriate counter measures before putting

to sea or enter the advisory area.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect until 7 AM EST this morning. The

Gale Warning has been cancelled.

* WINDS...Northwest around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* Water Levels...2 to 2.5 ft below MLLW.

* Impacts...Low water conditions during low tide may lead to

navigation difficulty and may require extra slack and mooring.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Low Water Advisory means water levels are expected to be

significantly below average. Mariners should use extreme caution

and transit at the slowest safe navigable speed to minimize

impact.

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...

...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST

TODAY...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect until noon EST today. The Gale

Warning has been cancelled.

* WINDS AND SEAS...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to

30 kt. Seas 3 to 6 feet.

* Freezing Spray...Light to moderate vessel icing this morning.

* Water Levels...2 to 2.5 ft below MLLW.

* Impacts...Low water conditions during low tide may lead to

navigation difficulty and may require extra slack and mooring.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Low Water Advisory means water levels are expected to be

significantly below average. Mariners should use extreme caution

and transit at the slowest safe navigable speed to minimize

impact.

A Freezing Spray Advisory means that light to moderate

accumulation of ice is expected on vessels. Operating a vessel in

freezing spray can be hazardous. It is recommended that vessels

be prepared to take appropriate counter measures before putting

to sea or enter the advisory area.

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST

TODAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* Freezing Spray...Light to moderate vessel icing this morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to

47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale

conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It

is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience

seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Freezing Spray Advisory means that light to moderate

accumulation of ice is expected on vessels. Operating a vessel in

freezing spray can be hazardous. It is recommended that vessels

be prepared to take appropriate counter measures before putting

to sea or enter the advisory area.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...

...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST

TODAY...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect until noon EST today. The Gale

Warning has been cancelled.

* WINDS AND SEAS...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to

30 kt. Seas 3 to 6 feet.

* Freezing Spray...Light to moderate vessel icing this morning.

* Water Levels...2 to 2.5 ft below MLLW.

* Impacts...Low water conditions during low tide may lead to

navigation difficulty and may require extra slack and mooring.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Low Water Advisory means water levels are expected to be

significantly below average. Mariners should use extreme caution

and transit at the slowest safe navigable speed to minimize

impact.

A Freezing Spray Advisory means that light to moderate

accumulation of ice is expected on vessels. Operating a vessel in

freezing spray can be hazardous. It is recommended that vessels

be prepared to take appropriate counter measures before putting

to sea or enter the advisory area.

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...

...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST

TODAY...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect until noon EST today. The Gale

Warning has been cancelled.

* WINDS AND SEAS...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to

30 kt. Seas 3 to 6 feet.

* Freezing Spray...Light to moderate vessel icing this morning.

* Water Levels...2 to 2.5 ft below MLLW.

* Impacts...Low water conditions during low tide may lead to

navigation difficulty and may require extra slack and mooring.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Low Water Advisory means water levels are expected to be

significantly below average. Mariners should use extreme caution

and transit at the slowest safe navigable speed to minimize

impact.

A Freezing Spray Advisory means that light to moderate

accumulation of ice is expected on vessels. Operating a vessel in

freezing spray can be hazardous. It is recommended that vessels

be prepared to take appropriate counter measures before putting

to sea or enter the advisory area.

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

