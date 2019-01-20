NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 20, 2019

_____

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Coastal Waters extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and

Nantucket...

Coastal waters from Provincetown MA to Chatham MA to Nantucket MA

out 20 nm...

Nantucket Sound...

Ocean Waters from Marthas Vineyard to Nantucket from 25 to 45 NM

offshore...

Ocean Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard from 25 to 40 NM

offshore...

Ocean Waters from Provincetown to Nantucket from 20 to 35 NM

offshore...

* Until 115 PM EST.

* At 1215 PM EST, strong thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Madaket Harbor to 10 nm east of The Coastal

Waters South Of Marthas Vineyard to 38 nm southeast of Buoy 44097

Southeast Of Block Island, moving northeast at 45 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts to nearly 50 knots.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

* Locations impacted include...

Hyannisport, The Coastal Waters South Of Nantucket, Nantucket

Sound, Great Point Light On Nantucket, Brant Point Light, The

Coastal Waters East Of Nantucket, Nantucket Shoals Buoy, Madaket

Harbor, Surfside On Nantucket, Chatham Light, Muskeget Channel,

Stage Harbor Light, Sankaty Head Light, Monomoy Point and Point

Gammon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to safe harbor immediately as gusty winds and high waves are

expected.

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Coastal Waters extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and

Nantucket...

Coastal waters from Provincetown MA to Chatham MA to Nantucket MA

out 20 nm...

Nantucket Sound...

Ocean Waters from Marthas Vineyard to Nantucket from 25 to 45 NM

offshore...

Ocean Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard from 25 to 40 NM

offshore...

Ocean Waters from Provincetown to Nantucket from 20 to 35 NM

offshore...

* Until 115 PM EST.

* At 1215 PM EST, strong thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Madaket Harbor to 10 nm east of The Coastal

Waters South Of Marthas Vineyard to 38 nm southeast of Buoy 44097

Southeast Of Block Island, moving northeast at 45 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts to nearly 50 knots.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

* Locations impacted include...

Hyannisport, The Coastal Waters South Of Nantucket, Nantucket

Sound, Great Point Light On Nantucket, Brant Point Light, The

Coastal Waters East Of Nantucket, Nantucket Shoals Buoy, Madaket

Harbor, Surfside On Nantucket, Chatham Light, Muskeget Channel,

Stage Harbor Light, Sankaty Head Light, Monomoy Point and Point

Gammon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to safe harbor immediately as gusty winds and high waves are

expected.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather