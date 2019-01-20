NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 20, 2019
_____
SPECIAL MARINE WARNING
The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a
* Special Marine Warning for...
Coastal Waters extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and
Nantucket...
Coastal waters from Provincetown MA to Chatham MA to Nantucket MA
out 20 nm...
Nantucket Sound...
Ocean Waters from Marthas Vineyard to Nantucket from 25 to 45 NM
offshore...
Ocean Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard from 25 to 40 NM
offshore...
Ocean Waters from Provincetown to Nantucket from 20 to 35 NM
offshore...
* Until 115 PM EST.
* At 1215 PM EST, strong thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Madaket Harbor to 10 nm east of The Coastal
Waters South Of Marthas Vineyard to 38 nm southeast of Buoy 44097
Southeast Of Block Island, moving northeast at 45 knots.
HAZARD...Wind gusts to nearly 50 knots.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and
suddenly higher waves.
* Locations impacted include...
Hyannisport, The Coastal Waters South Of Nantucket, Nantucket
Sound, Great Point Light On Nantucket, Brant Point Light, The
Coastal Waters East Of Nantucket, Nantucket Shoals Buoy, Madaket
Harbor, Surfside On Nantucket, Chatham Light, Muskeget Channel,
Stage Harbor Light, Sankaty Head Light, Monomoy Point and Point
Gammon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Move to safe harbor immediately as gusty winds and high waves are
expected.
_____
